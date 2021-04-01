Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Twilio worth $70,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $17.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,748. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.29 and a 200 day moving average of $333.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

