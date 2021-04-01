Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Up 39.8% in March

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,860 shares of company stock valued at $26,275,610. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

