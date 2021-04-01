Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $10,830,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Twitter by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

