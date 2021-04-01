TwoKeyEconomy 1-Day Volume Tops $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

