Tyler W. K. Head Sells 91,754 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 91,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $284,437.40.

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 1,001,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

