U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $83,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

