U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,193 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.