U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,193 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $78.99.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $300,636. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
