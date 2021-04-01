Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

