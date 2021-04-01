Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 564.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

