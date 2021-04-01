Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE:UBER opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

