Ubiq Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $71,416.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.13 or 0.03343654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.44 or 0.00342887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.64 or 0.00937724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00426498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00381400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00274577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

