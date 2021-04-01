UBP Investment Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 7.6% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

