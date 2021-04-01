UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys Shares of 16,726 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,057,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.04. 205,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,185. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.