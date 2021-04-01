UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,330,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,775,000 after acquiring an additional 852,706 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 1,208,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,508,277. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

