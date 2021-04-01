UBP Investment Advisors SA Has $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

