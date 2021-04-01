UBP Investment Advisors SA Invests $2.56 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.80. 55,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.