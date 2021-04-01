UBP Investment Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $57.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,119.85. 94,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,058.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,789.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.