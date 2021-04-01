UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 2,094 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 1.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $119.36.

