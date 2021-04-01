UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 888 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.73. 530,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,526,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $466.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

