UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 100,522 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.33. 99,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.