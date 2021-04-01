UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 19,512 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

