UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 4,740 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $370.95. 99,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a market cap of $350.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.