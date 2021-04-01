UBP Investment Advisors SA Raises Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 6.43% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

NYSEARCA CMDY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

