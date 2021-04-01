UBP Investment Advisors SA Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Baidu makes up approximately 0.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.67. 446,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.