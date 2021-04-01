UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

