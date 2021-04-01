UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 153,300 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after buying an additional 646,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 837,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $12,060,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after buying an additional 904,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $32.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.