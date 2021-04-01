UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 547,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000.

ACACU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

