UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 210,112 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,275,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 0.5% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,526. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.