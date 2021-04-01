UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 374,905 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.34% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

