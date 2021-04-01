UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 912,500 RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,380,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,246,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,805,000.

RMGBU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

