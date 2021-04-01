UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 95,000 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.14% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,076,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,824,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 7,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,239. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.