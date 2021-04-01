UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.71. 6,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,489. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $113.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.