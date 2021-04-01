UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.35% of National Health Investors worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $13,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

