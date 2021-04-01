UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

Shares of NVR traded up $23.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,734.53. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,294.72 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,617.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4,282.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

