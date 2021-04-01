UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 24,611 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.51. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,841. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.39 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.