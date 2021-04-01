UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,864. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.