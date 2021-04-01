UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

D stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 39,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,798.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

