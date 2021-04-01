UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 456,250 BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $42,661,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,575,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,737,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,286,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000.

OTCMKTS:BOWXU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 235,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

