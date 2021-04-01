UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.25. 6,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. FMC Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

