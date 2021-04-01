UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,050.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.08. 655,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. The firm has a market cap of $851.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

