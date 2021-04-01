UBS Oconnor LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,808 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.65. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

