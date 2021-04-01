UBS Oconnor LLC Has $13.31 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average is $252.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

