UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.05% of Lear worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.00. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,396. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

