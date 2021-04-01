UBS Oconnor LLC Has $52.77 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 0.7% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.09% of BHP Group worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

NYSE BBL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.23. 102,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

