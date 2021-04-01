UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1,147.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,380 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.09% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,904. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

