UBS Oconnor LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,975,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.93.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,064. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,850.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

