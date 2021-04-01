UBS Oconnor LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.10% of Bunge worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bunge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.43. 6,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.