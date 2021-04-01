UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,807 shares of company stock worth $24,894,431. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,966. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.95, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

