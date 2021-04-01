UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 262.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.34. 14,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.98. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

