UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $28.18 Million in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178,000. Amryt Pharma accounts for 0.4% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 5.80% of Amryt Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at $9,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMYT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074. Amryt Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $499.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

